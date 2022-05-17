New Jersey casinos pass pre-pandemic revenue levels in April

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $422 million from gamblers in April, up 20% from a year earlier. And the casinos’ core business, revenue won from in-person gamblers, surpassed the level of April 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, an encouraging metric for Atlantic City’s brick-and-mortar casino industry, whose revenue has been struggling to rebound from pre-pandemic levels. The numbers do not include money the tracks won on horse races. The nine casinos won $235 million from in-person gamblers in April, surpassing the $207 million they won April 2019.