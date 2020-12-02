New Jersey environmental commissioner retiring in January

TRENTON, N.J (AP) — New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe will be retiring in the new year. Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced McCabe will step down on Jan. 15. A successor has not yet been named. McCabe took the reins at the DEP early in Murphy’s tenure, which began in 2018. She is a a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official and Justice Department attorney. McCabe oversaw the state agency that enforces New Jersey’s environmental regulations and oversees state parks. During her tenure, New Jersey rejoined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a 10-state compact aimed at reducing carbon emissions.