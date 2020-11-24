New Jersey expands artificial reefs with concrete forms

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has expanded its offshore artificial reef program by dumping concrete forms into the ocean off Manasquan. The material came from a shipping terminal in northern New Jersey and was no longer needed. The state has numerous man-made reefs off its coast consisting of concrete, steel, decommissioned ships and barges. They provide a habitat for a variety of marine life. The state Department of Environmental Protection says the materials are quickly colonized by algae, barnacles, mussels, sea stars, crabs, sponges and corals. That, in turn, attracts fish including black sea bass, tautog and lobster. The concrete was placed in the ocean on Oct. 28 and Nov. 10.

Manasquan Inlet reef site deployment: https://youtu.be/7ntTIvSTiJ4