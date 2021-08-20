New Jersey eyes $16B plan for gates, elevations for flooding

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — Officials hope to slam the door on some of the worst flooding at the Jersey Shore by building gates at the mouths of three inlets and in the middle of two bays that can be closed during severe storms. It’s part of a $16 billion plan to lessen flooding in New Jersey’s back bays that was revealed Thursday, after five years of study. But there’s no guarantee Congress will fund the project. It calls for building gates at the entrance to the Manasquan, Barnegat and Great Egg Harbor inlets, and interior bay barriers in Absecon and Ocean City.