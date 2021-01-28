New Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey factory set to make 90 million masks a month and employ 200 people has formally opened. Hudson Holdings Group said in a statement that production of the now-commonplace blue masks is already underway at the Piscataway facility. The facility will also begin producing N95 masks in the coming months. The factory’s opening comes just days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost U.S. government purchases. It’s unclear whether the new factory will be getting any such contracts.