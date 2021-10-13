New Jersey finally getting rail bridge to New York

New Jersey will finally get its long-delayed new rail bridge to New York. On Tuesday, New Jersey Transit announced it awarded a $1.5 billion contract the largest in its history. The Portal North Bridge will be a joint venture between a Swedish and an Indiana-based company. Construction is expected to take about five years. It’s a major milestone in the push to replace a 111-year-old swing bridge, which occasionally becomes stuck. The bridge project is part of a broader effort that includes a new, $10 billion rail tunnel under the Hudson River.