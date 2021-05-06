New Jersey homeland security chief leaving for NHL post

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The head of New Jersey’s homeland security department is leaving to take a top position with the National Hockey League. Jared Maples has been director of the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness since 2017. Prior to that, he worked for two years at the Department of Defense and 10 years at the Central Intelligence Agency. Beginning next month, Maples will become the NHL’s executive vice president and chief security officer. He’ll replace Dennis Cunningham, who has been with the league since 1993.