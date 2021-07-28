New Jersey icons honored with their own Parkway rest stops

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some of New Jersey’s most iconic figures are getting their names on something other than awards or gold records: Garden State Parkway rest stops. On Tuesday the state turnpike authority approved naming nine Parkway service areas after luminaries from groundbreaking baseball player Larry Doby to rocker Jon Bon Jovi and late actor James Gandolfini. It’s being done in conjunction with the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s part of a larger effort to showcase local heroes. Also being honored are Grammy-winning singer Whitney Houston; Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison; and perhaps New Jersey’s most famous native son, Frank Sinatra.