New Jersey lawmakers pass multiyear $14B tax break bill

New Jersey lawmakers have passed legislation authorizing more than $14 billion in tax breaks for businesses. The legislation is designed to give an incentive to companies to rehabilitate historical properties, clean up brownfield sites, attract grocery stores to areas without them, invest in innovative projects and more. New Jersey has been without a business tax incentive program since July 2019 when the previous legislation signed under Republican Chris Christie in 2013 expired. The legislation approved Monday comes after lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had stalemated over incentives. But it follows months of tough economic news stemming from COVID-19.