New Jersey man gets 17 months for bribing postal workers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for bribing postal workers. A federal judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on Jabre Beauvoir in federal court in Newark and ordered him to pay restitution of about $28,000. The 23-year-old Elizabeth man had pleaded guilty in June to one count of bribery. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that in the summer of 2019, Beauvoir bribed postal service employees steal mail containing checkbooks and credit cards, usually paying them $100 per package. Prosecutors alleged that Beauvoir and others then used the the checks and credit cards to fraudulently obtain money.