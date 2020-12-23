New Jersey man gets 18 months for $17 million stock scam

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is going to prison after admitting his role in a stock fraud scam. Joseph Taub was sentenced Tuesday in Newark to 18 months in federal prison. The 41-year-old Clifton resident pleaded guilty in July to securities fraud and conspiracy for illegally manipulating stocks between 2014 and 2016. The U.S. attorney’s office estimates Taub made more than $17 million in illegal profits. In addition to his prison sentence, Taub will pay $394,000 in restitution, equal to the amount of taxes he avoided paying. Taub and his family also will forfeit all assets purchased to the stock scheme.