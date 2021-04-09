New Jersey moves closer to recreational marijuana market

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission will hold its first public meeting on Monday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the meeting Thursday in a statement. The commission must establish regulations for the new recreational marijuana marketplace that voters ratified in an overwhelming vote in November. Murphy, a Democrat, said in February he thinks the market could be up and running in about six months. The meeting will bet at 2 p.m. Monday and take place virtually. The public can view the meeting on the commission’s website. But it’s unclear whether the public will be able to comment or otherwise participate.