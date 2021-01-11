New Jersey opens megasites planned to vaccinate thousands

ROCKAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials have officially opened what’s being called a vaccine megasite at a former Sears store in Morris County. Health officials hope to eventually vaccinate more than 2,000 people per day there. The 30,000-square-foot lower floor of the former Sears store at the Townsquare Mall in Rockaway features 20 vaccine stations. Some of them are behind curtains for privacy. About 1,000 people per week will get the vaccine initially. Officials hope to see that number rise to about 2,400 per day over the next several weeks. That will depend on how many doses that state receives from the federal government.