New Jersey pauses J&J vaccine, following federal guidance

New Jersey will follow federal guidance and put Johnson & Johnson vaccines on hold. That’s according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, the state’s top health official. She said Tuesday that all of the state’s vaccination sites will cancel or put appointments for the J&J vaccine on hold. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.