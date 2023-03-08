New Jersey Pinelands fire that threatened homes is contained

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) —Firefighters in southern New Jersey have fully contained a forest fire in the Pinelands that had threatened 16 homes Tuesday.

photo credit: NJ Government

Eight hours after it began, the blaze was no longer considered a threat to the homes. No injuries or damage to property had occurred from the fire, which burned 418 acres. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph fanned the flames. But the fire was burning in a remote, uninhabited section of Little Egg Harbor Township. No one had to be evacuated, even as fire trucks and water tankers were positioned near the homes.