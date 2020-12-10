New Jersey police officer shot, killed in hunting accident

Authorities say a New Jersey police officer has died after he was accidentally shot in a hunting accident. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Officer says 38-year-old Hamburg Patrolman Jason Franco was hunting deer with a family member in Wantage on Tuesday when he was struck by a shotgun blast. First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller told NJ Advance Media the investigation suggests it was a “tragic accident.” Authorities have not released the name of the relative. Franco worked for the William Paterson University police department before he was hired by Hamburg in 2018.