New Jersey road crews begin pothole repairs in winter’s wake

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Transportation Department crews in New Jersey are targeting potholes created by a difficult winter. The annual campaign, which began Wednesday, comes as the DOT reports a large number of potholes are posing a risk to motorists. The DOT says potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt that expand when the water freezes. DOT crews have repaired nearly 91,000 potholes between July 1 and March 1. Message boards will alert motorists to repairs and drivers are urged to slow down for the safety of workers. New Jersey motorists can report problem spots by callling 1-800-POTHOLE or they can go online to the state DOT website.