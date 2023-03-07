New Jersey seeks more offshore wind projects; foes want halt

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey utility regulators are seeking additional offshore wind farm projects to generate electricity.

The Board of Public Utilities approved a third solicitation of offshore wind projects Monday. Three wind farms have already been approved. The move comes as opponents of offshore wind push a claim that preparation work for wind farms may be responsible for a spate of whale deaths in New Jersey, New York and elsewhere this winter. Three federal scientific agencies say there is no evidence linking offshore wind activities with whale deaths. Applications for new projects are due by June 23.