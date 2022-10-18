New Jersey Senate confirms two state Supreme Court justices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has two new members. The Democrat-led state Senate confirmed Rachel Wainer Apter and Douglas Fasciale to fill two of three vacancies on the state’s highest court. Wainer Apter is currently the head of the civil rights division within the state attorney general’s office and previously served as counsel to the attorney general. Fasciale has been serving a temporary assignment on the high court since mandatory retirements left openings. He served as a judge on the Appellate Division since 2010 and was a state Superior Court judge from 2004 to 2010