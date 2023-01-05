New Jersey sets aside $15M for abortion provider upgrades

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will award $15 million in zero-interest loans and grants to health care facilities that provide abortion services for facility improvements and increased security. That is according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who announced the funding Wednesday. The new financial aid stems from last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to strip away the federal right to abortion, the governor said in a statement. The funding is being doled out in several batches. Already, $6 million in no-interest loans has been approved for 15 applicants across the state, including Planned Parenthood centers as well as community health centers.