New Jersey to pay $53M over COVID deaths at veteran’s homes

New Jersey will pay about $53 million to settle claims that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of more than 100 veterans at state-run homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys representing the majority of the families say the settlement was reached Wednesday and involves 119 residents of veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration came under criticism in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 when it directed veterans homes not to turn away patients who had tested positive, an order that was later rescinded. In October 2020 the Justice Department said it was launching a formal investigation of the pandemic response at the state’s veteran’s homes.