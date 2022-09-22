NEW JERSEY TRANSIT POLICE TO CONDUCT EMERGENCY RESPONSE DRILL AT NAVESINK RIVER RAILROAD BRIDGE IN RED BANK

RED BANK, NJ — The New Jersey Transit Police Department’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM), together with federal, state, county, and local partners, will conduct a training exercise on Saturday, September 24th at the Navesink River Bridge in Red Bank beginning at 8 a.m.

The drill, which will gauge responses to a simulated transportation incident, will take approximately three (3) hours to complete. Residents and customers are advised that they will see an increased presence of police and emergency personnel in the area around the Navesink River railroad bridge in Red Bank and Middletown.

In addition to New Jersey Transit Police Department’s personnel, the following entities will also be participating in the exercise: Red Bank Fire Dept, Red Bank Police Dept, Red Bank OEM, Middletown Fire Dept, Middletown Police Dept, Middletown EMS, Little Silver Fire Dept, Little Silver EMS, JFK EMS, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Dept OEM, Monmouth County Fire Marshall, Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ TRANSIT Rail Operations, Federal Railroad Administration.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department annually conducts multiple drills and training sessions simulating various transportation emergency scenarios throughout the statewide system.