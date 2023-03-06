New Jersey trooper shooting suspect caught in South Carolina

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who authorities say “ambushed” and shot at two New Jersey state troopers as they responded to a reported home break-in, leaving one trooper wounded, was arrested Friday in South Carolina.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jocquise Timmons is charged with two counts of attempted murder two weapons counts and four counts of aggravated assault. It wasn’t known if the Paterson man has retained an attorney. The charges stem from a shooting Thursday in Paterson. The troopers were driving in unmarked vehicles when shots rang out shortly before 1 a.m., striking both vehicles and leaving one trooper with a leg wound.