New Jersey utility buys 25% of wind farm off Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest utility has bought a 25% stake in an offshore wind farm to be built off the coast of Atlantic City in a move to bring local knowledge to a groundbreaking energy project that would power half a million homes. Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group agreed Friday to buy 25% of the 1,100 megawatt Ocean Wind project from Orsted North America. The purchase price was not announced. Orsted would not reveal it, and PSEG did not immediately respond to a request for details. New Jersey Sierra Club leader Jeff Tittel says the deal could spur additional projects in the region.