New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials are considering expanding the state program that buys back homes in floodplains to demolish them and avoid future catastrophes. Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette this week said the program “definitely needs expansion.” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has also signaled he would back broadening it. For residents considering such an expansion, though, it can be a thicket of paperwork and lots of waiting. Plus there’s the financial consideration: Will the state offer enough to make the deal sensible for residents?