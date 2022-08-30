New Jersey’s gas tax to fall a penny a gallon on Oct. 1

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The gas tax in New Jersey will fall by a penny a gallon, or about 2%, the second straight year the levy has declined. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administrated announced the change Monday. The tax rate combines two different levies that are commonly known as the gas tax in the state and would fall from 42.4 cents a gallon to 41.4 cents. It’s the second straight year the tax has fallen, though this year’s drop is a fraction of the more than 8-cent decline of 2021. Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said the reason for the decline stems from fuel consumption above projections.