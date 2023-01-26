New Mexico bill would ban contracts for migration detention

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are sponsoring a bill to prohibit local governments and state agencies from contracting to detain immigrants in civil cases with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private detention facilities. The bill as introduced Tuesday could unwind contractual agreements that help detain immigrants at three privately operated detention centers in New Mexico within close driving distance of the U.S. border with Mexico. The proposal was sponsored by Democratic state Sens. Jerry Ortiz y Pino and Moe Maestas with the backing of advocacy groups. The bill resembles recently enacted legislation in New Jersey, Virginia and Illinois aimed at ending detention in civil immigration cases in local facilities.