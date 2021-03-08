New Monmouth County Vaccine Location Announced.

LINCROFT, NJ – At a press conference held Friday at Brookdale Community College, The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced a new partnership with Second Baptist Church of Asbury.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone spoke on how people who cannot make it to Brookdale Community College or the country Agriculture Building in Freehold can now get a vaccine at a new location.

“I am very happy to announce another community partnership, with Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park, to bring vaccines directly to our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “On Saturday, March 13th from 2 to 4 p.m., 100 vaccines will be given out at the Church by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled with the Church.”

Commissioner Director Arnone went on to thank Pastor Vanzant and Asbury Park Mayor John Moore for their partnership with Monmouth County.

“Five weeks ago today, I called the Director Arnone with a crazy idea for a vaccine site in Asbury Park and his response stunned me when he said he was working on a partnership in Red Bank and would love for Asbury Park to be next,” said John Moor, Mayor of Asbury Park. “I knew the Second Baptist Church was the perfect partner for this vaccine site and we could never thank the Board of Commissioners and Monmouth County enough for what they are doing for Asbury Park.”

“I am grateful as a representative and concerned citizen of the west side of Asbury Park to make this partnership possible,” said Pastor Vanzant, Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park. “I am grateful that this outlines the struggle of equality to all citizens to be able to have access and resources through this partnership. The partnership signifies a step to come together as people of Monmouth County, and everyone knows they matter not just through words, but through action.”

“It is important to note that appointments will only be open for the upcoming week once we receive confirmation of the amount of vaccine the County will be receiving from the State,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “There will be a number of appointments reserved here and at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building for those who are currently on the waiting list.”

“There will also be appointments reserved at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building for seniors who do not have access to technology,” added Commissioner Director Arnone. “The appointments for these seniors are being coordinated with our Office on Aging. The scheduling system will launch on Monday, March 8 at 8 a.m. on visitmonmouth.com/health.”

On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Arnone stated that the County will continue to advocate for more vaccines understanding that appointments will move quickly due to the limited supply of vaccine received through the State.

Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley provided updates about vaccines administered in Monmouth County and the County’s free testing program.

“To date, we have vaccinated 24,553 individuals at various points of distribution and vaccination clinics throughout the County,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “There have been 17,917 first doses and 6,628 second doses administered.”

“As of March 1, the Health Department has administered 9,788 tests, with 770 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began in July,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “The Health Department is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.”