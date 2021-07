New NJ law boosts consequences for strangling assault

The crime of assaulting someone by strangling them will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison under a new law Governor Murphy has signed. The offense also can now carry a fine of up to $150,000, along with prison time. That’s up from a five-year sentence, a fine of $15,000 or both, under previous law. Murphy said Tuesday the new law is based in part on research showing that strangling assaults are a red flag for domestic violence homicide victims.