New proof Atlantic City casinos doing well; tax breaks near

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With New Jersey lawmakers just days away from considering big tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos, saying that as many as four are in danger of closing, state regulators released the latest evidence Thursday that the casinos appear to be doing just fine. The nine casinos won nearly $440 million in November, up more than 52% from a year ago. For the first 11 months of the year, the casinos have won $4.3 billion, up nearly 69% from the same period last year. And the $4.3 billion won so far this year is still more than 34% better than the amount they won over the first 11 months of 2019, before the pandemic hit.