New Report Shows Misconduct and Discipline of LOEs Across NJ

The Office of the New Jersey Attorney General has issued a report outlining police misconduct and penalties collected throughout the state. The “Major Discipline Reporting” covers the entirety of the state, violations, suspensions, and firings over misconduct.

Two officers in Monmouth County were fired, one for falsifying records and testimony while the other committed multiple acts of theft. The report also shows corrections officers in Monmouth being suspended for incidents that included leaving their post early and using cell phones in an unsecure area.

This is the first time a report like this has been issued by the State and covers June 15, 2020 to December 31, 2020. It was a result of an order by then Attorney General Gurbir Grewal three weeks after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Full Report: https://www.njoag.gov/majordiscipline/