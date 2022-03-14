Nirvana has a streaming hit with a song that wasn’t even a single

The release of “The Batman” in theaters recently has brought Nirvana a streaming hit. “Something in the Way” appears in the score at both the beginning and end of the film.

Shortly after the movie’s release on March 4th the grunge-era tune sat at number 3 in Spotify’s daily rankings of the top 50 songs in the US. In one day it had over 803,000 streams. Variety is reporting that MRC Data showed in the first four days the film was out, the 3.1 million on-demand streams for Nirvana’s song represented a 734% increase over the total streams in the four days before “The Batman” came out. And, as of March 9th the song has picked up more that 1200% increase of streams.

“Something in the Way” is a lesser-known cut off the Nevermind, Nirvana’s mega-hit album from 1991. Singles off the album include “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, “Come As You Are”, “Lithium”, and “In Bloom”. Nevermind has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

As of today, “The Batman” has grossed $238,520,826.