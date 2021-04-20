NJ adds ‘X’ gender option for driver’s licenses, ID cards

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has added an “X” gender option for driver’s licenses and identification cards for those who do not want to specify male or female. That’s according to the the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission. The commission said Monday that the option is for residents who identify as nonbinary, as well as for those who do not want to indicate their gender on their ID. The commission planned to permit the “X” option late last year but delayed the change because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The change also entailed updates to the commission’s computer system.