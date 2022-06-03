NJ aims to implement environmental justice law by Dec. 31

New Jersey hopes to have an environmental justice law its governor signed a year and a half ago take full effect by the end of this year. Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday they hope to have rules spelling out the details of the law approved by Dec. 31, which would mark the point where the law was fully implemented. Murphy signed the law in September 2020 in Newark, but rulemaking, public comment and other procedures have yet to be completed. In the meantime, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette has ordered that projects already under consideration have to comply with the spirt and goals of the yet-to-be enacted law.