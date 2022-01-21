NJ announces early plan for $1B on water infrastructure

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has unveiled initial plans for $1 billion in federal funds for new drinking and wastewater infrastructure over the next five years. Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette called the new cash infusion “exciting” and said it amounts to a “once-in-a-generation” investment. But it’s just a fraction of the estimated $30 billion in new pipes, equipment and other improvements the state needs. The federal funds will be dispersed over time, with about $170 million slated for this year, state environmental officials said. Just what it will go toward exactly will depend in part on the outcome of planned stakeholder meetings, the first of which is set for Monday.