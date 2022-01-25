NJ approves company to take bets on competitive video games

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has approved its first company to take bets on competitive video games, a fast-growing activity known as eSports that is popular with young people around the world. The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has granted approval to Esports Entertainment Group to accept bets on eSports games. The company will launch its betting platform following a five-day “soft play” period which will begin Tuesday afternoon. Customers will be able to bet on other people playing games including Call of Duty, League of Legends and others. The company is based in London, and has offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, and in Malta.