NJ bid for emergency beach repair money not likely to happen

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — With two winter storms having taken big chunks out of some popular Jersey Shore beaches — and several more on the way — New Jersey wants emergency funding from the federal government to fix the damage. But that money is not likely to materialize. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a recent nor’easter doesn’t appear likely to qualify as the sort of “extraordinary storm event” necessary to free up emergency reconstruction aid. It created huge cliffs with 20-foot drop-offs in Bay Head and Ortley Beach, among other places. And as many as three additional storms are expected to hit the state in the coming week.