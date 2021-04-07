NJ blames bacteria for dead fish in rivers, bays since fall

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey environmental authorities say a bacteria appears to be killing fish in several waterways. There have been numerous instances since November of dead menhaden washing ashore or floating in waterways, including in the Raritan Bay and the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers. Similar fish kills were reported in other states including New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Hundreds of dead menhaden have been washing ashore in New Jersey in the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers in the last week alone. Authorities are still trying to pinpoint the exact variety of the infectious agent that’s responsible. Similar fish kills were observed in Newark Bay and the Hudson and Hackensack Rivers last fall and winter.