NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic. New Jersey gambling regulators say the nine casinos collectively won $214.5 million from in-person gamblers, up 3.7% from Nov. 2021. But only two casinos won more than they did in Nov. 2019. That’s a source of continuing concern for the industry. When internet and sports betting money are added, the casinos, horse tracks and their online partners took in $441 million in November, up 0.3% from a year ago.