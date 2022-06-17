NJ casino, sports & online gambling revenue up 15% in May

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say the state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $430.6 million from gamblers in May, up 15% from a year earlier. And the casinos’ core business, revenue won from in-person gamblers, fell just short of the level of May 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, an important metric for Atlantic City’s brick-and-mortar casino industry, whose revenue has been struggling to rebound from pre-pandemic levels. In terms of money won from in-person gamblers, the Borgata led the market in May at $63.3 million, up over 30% from a year earlier.