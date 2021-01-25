NJ confirms first 2 case of UK variant of COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top health official says the state has identified its first two cases of the COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom. Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday the variant is believed to be more transmissible but it’s unclear whether it’s deadlier. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says one case involves a man in his 60s from Ocean County whose symptoms have since resolved. She added that he had no history of travel. The second case involved a child who stayed in northern New Jersey and had a history of traveling. The child tested positive in New York earlier this month. State officials are working with their New York counterparts on tracing contacts.