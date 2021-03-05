NJ could get Bruce Springsteen Day, Grover Cleveland Week

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey could celebrate Bruce Springsteen Day and Grover Cleveland Week. A Democrat-led Senate committee on Thursday advanced separate resolutions honoring the famous New Jersey natives. Springsteen is a multiple Grammy Award-winning rocker from Freehold. Cleveland, who was born in Caldwell, was the only person to serve two non-consecutive terms as President of the United States. Springsteen Day would be Sept. 23, the musician’s birthday, under the resolution. Cleveland Week would begin on his birthday, March 18.