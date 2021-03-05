NJ eyes doubling beach restoration budget to $50M a year

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — With a string of February storms having taken big chunks out of many Jersey Shore beaches, New Jersey is considering doubling the amount of money it allocates to shore protection projects each year to $50 million. A bill increasing the state’s Shore Protection Fund was advanced Thursday by a Senate committee. The money comes from collection of real estate transfer fees. Bay Head mayor Bill Curtis said his town’s beaches were wiped out by a storm last month, causing 18-foot drop-offs to the sand. He says the town can’t afford to fix the damage on its own, and called a federal decision that last month’s damage was insufficient to justify emergency repairs “ludicrous.”