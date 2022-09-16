NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey’s uneven gambling landscape, the state’s lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law authorizing internet gambling through 2033. Assemblyman Don Guardian, a former Atlantic City mayor, says online betting has become an integral part of the state’s gambling industry. And Assemblyman Ralph Caputo says it helped keep casinos afloat during the coronavirus pandemic as gamblers could bet online while the physical casinos were closed for months.