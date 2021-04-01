NJ eyes work to protect coastline, reduce carbon emissions

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will study its coastal marshes, estuaries and back bays to develop a list of projects to help protect shore communities, restore damaged ecosystems, and help prevent the release of planet-warming carbon into the atmosphere. The state Department of Environmental Protection is providing $150,000 for the effort that includes teams from Rutgers University. The goal is to develop a list of projects the state can fund and execute in the coming years to protect communities from storms and rising seas, and also to reduce the state’s contribution to climate change. It starts in mid-April.