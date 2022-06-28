NJ firefighters fully contain Ocean-Burlington forest fire

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters in New Jersey have fully contained a forest fire in Ocean and Burlington counties. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest had burned 315 acres and was 100% contained as of 11 a.m. Monday. The fire was burning in parts of Manchester and Woodland townships. Shortly after the fire broke out Sunday night, authorities said seven structures were threatened by the fire, but as of early Monday, they were no longer considered to be in danger. The fire’s cause remains under investigation, and no injuries have been reported. No local roads have needed to be closed due to the fire.