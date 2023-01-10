NJ governor bars TikTok, other platforms from state devices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says his administration is barring certain “high risk” social media platforms like TikTok on state devices. Monday’s decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states have moved to prohibit the platform on government devices. New Jersey is among just a few Democrat-led states to bar such platforms. It’s unclear what will become of the state’s NJGov TikTok account, which has more than 56,000 and more than a half-million likes. Murphy’s directive allows for certain “compelling State business” with a public interest reason for using the technology to request an exception