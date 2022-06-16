NJ governor, leaders agree on $2B in property tax relief

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two million New Jersey property taxpayers and renters will get a tax break worth up to $1,500. That’s under a deal Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature unveiled on Wednesday. The $2 billion program comes thanks to flush state coffers. Murphy says it amounts to lowering the roughly $9,300 average property tax bill to $7,800, a level not seen in more than a decade. Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari spoke alongside one another in South Brunswick and said part of their deal includes an agreement to continue the program in the future, meaning it won’t offer relief for only a single year. It’s unclear for how long the program would continue.