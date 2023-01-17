NJ governor: No pause in wind farm prep after 7th dead whale

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says he does not think undersea preparations for offshore wind farms should be halted in response to a recent spate of whale deaths in New Jersey and New York. Democrat Phil Murphy spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called Friday for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects in the two states after another dead whale washed ashore in Brigantine, near Atlantic City. Also on Friday, most of New Jersey’s environmental groups warned against linking offshore wind work and whale deaths, calling such associations “unfounded and premature.” The death was the seventh in a little over a month.