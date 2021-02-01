NJ governor orders probe of alleged attack on female inmates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named a former state comptroller as an independent investigator into allegations that inmates in a state women’s prison were beaten and sexually assaulted by corrections officers. Murphy, a Democrat, said Friday he ordered has ordered Matt Boxer to conduct a probe into the allegations of violence by officers at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton. Murphy also said there is currently a criminal investigation underway as well. The probes from reports that more than two dozen corrections officers have been placed on paid leave after inmates came forward to say they were punched, kicked, groped and sexually assaulted, apparently in retaliation for complaining about guards’ behavior.